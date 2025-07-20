Tiny Tweaks, Big Calm: Daily Wellness Made Simple
Too busy to join a gym or a pickleball class - sounds like you? Here are a few simple ways to make wellness a part of your daily routine.
Start your mornings with this drink rich in anti-oxidants and vitamin C
When walking the extra mile to achieve your fitness goals sounds like a hassle, try walking short distances!
Drink water! Set that as a reminder on your phone if you keep forgetting
Take some time out to reconnect with your hobbies, it's worth it!
Ditch the elevator for the stairs once in a while, it isn't much but it counts!
A quick twenty-minute workout isn't bad at all. Zumba, Yoga or learn your favourite K-Pop choreography - all of it counts!
Read, journal, get your daily dose of entertainment sans phone sometimes
A goodnight's sleep is the key to beating lethargy