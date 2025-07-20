Tiny Tweaks, Big Calm: Daily Wellness Made Simple

Too busy to join a gym or a pickleball class - sounds like you? Here are a few simple ways to make wellness a part of your daily routine.

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 20, 2025, 12:00 PM
Photo Credit : ( pexels )

Green Tea With Lemon & Honey

Start your mornings with this drink rich in anti-oxidants and vitamin C

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Walking Short Distances

When walking the extra mile to achieve your fitness goals sounds like a hassle, try walking short distances!

Photo Credit : ( pexels )

Hydrate

Drink water! Set that as a reminder on your phone if you keep forgetting

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Reconnect With Your Hobbies

Take some time out to reconnect with your hobbies, it's worth it!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Take the Stairs

Ditch the elevator for the stairs once in a while, it isn't much but it counts!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Home Workout

A quick twenty-minute workout isn't bad at all. Zumba, Yoga or learn your favourite K-Pop choreography - all of it counts!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Gadget-less Entertainment

Read, journal, get your daily dose of entertainment sans phone sometimes

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Sleep Well

A goodnight's sleep is the key to beating lethargy

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )