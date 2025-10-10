The Seven-Step Secret Diet That Guarantees A Wedding Day Glow
For all our soon-to-be bride girlies, this is your easy-peasy, no-drama seven-step glow-up plan for your ultimate main-character bridal moment.
For all our soon-to-be bride girlies, this is your easy-peasy, no-drama seven-step glow-up plan for your ultimate main-character bridal moment.
Your "low-maintenance things I do to look high maintenance" bridal glow secret is here, and it is dietitian Manpreet Kalra-approved, too!
This glow countdown is low effort, cute, and so "that girl," you'll end up making it your holy grail.
Dr Manpreet swears by this. Swap your sugar-rich items with natural sweeteners like dates or honey and enjoy that sweet dessert guilt-free. It's sweet, made clean, quite literally.
That stress? Babe, it’s not part of the bridal vibe. Roll it out with yoga, pranayama, and a little facial yoga glow time, two to three times a week.
Pumpkin and sunflower seeds are your gut's green flag besties. They keep the thyroid in check and also your hormones.
Omega-3-rich foods like walnuts and chia seeds deserve a spot on your breakfast plate. Make this your go-to bride-to-be snack.
All the wellness girlies and wealthy aunties are drinking chamomile tea before bed for a reason. It keeps the stress low and your glow at an all-time high.
Yes, we all stand fancy food, but your bridal glow? That’s home-cooked mom-approved food! Don’t worry; the wedding day is already full of luxe eats. Stick to simple home-cooked meals until then.
Doctors approved, dietitians approved — Vitamin D & B12 are your must-have glow hacks
Follow along these Manpreet Kalra-approved tips for that Alia Bhatt-like bridal glow this wedding season.