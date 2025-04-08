Tired Of Lip Oils? We've Got The Best Lip Picks For A Natural Finish

Lips oils are great, but sometimes, I miss the barely-there feel of tints. Try these natural-looking lip products for a soft, effortless look to take a break from gloss

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 08, 2025, 04:46 PM

Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint

Plump, smooth, and ever-so-lightly tinted lips are the brief

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet

For that diffused, MLBB finish that hits all the right spots

Rom&nd; Glasting Melting Balm

Get hydrated lips all day with a vegan, smooth formula that’s never sticky!

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Flawless, hydrated lips with a smooth, airbrushed finish!

Etude House Dear Darling Water Gel Lip And Cheek Tint Lipstick

Wine stained lips are always going to be that girl

Amuse Dew Balm

Gives you dewy, buildable colour in 6 stunning shades

Sephora Lip Blush Lipstick

This lightweight, long-lasting, velvet finish stain never disappoints