To Scarf Or Knot To Scarf
Treat your scarf as more than just a piece of cloth and watch your outfit transform.
If you own a statement scarf, opt for a French/classic knot and make sure to flaunt how beautiful it looks just by itself.
Up for some adventure? Grab a square-shaped scarf, match one set of the diagonal ends so it becomes a triangle, and tie the ends of the longer side at the back.
Channel your inner main character by folding your scarf into a triangle, putting the longer end around your head, tie it below your chin so the pointed end lands behind your neck. Loosen it up a little, throw on your favourite pair of sunglasses, and you're all set!
Paired up your basics but your fit looks too boring? Knot a cute silk scarf around your waist to pump up the ensemble.
Wearing the best outfit but have the plainest bag? Jazz it up by knotting a scarf on one of the straps/handles of your bag. Voila! You've got a bag that can match any outfit now.
Put a scarf big enough on your neck, wrap it in a crisscross manner around your chest and tie the ends at the back. Slightly scandalous? Wear a solid, full-sleeve bodysuit underneath-confidence check, elegance check!
Tie your hair into a ponytail and knot your scarf around the hair tie. Treat the ends of the scarf like sections of your hair and braid them in - don't let bad hair days ruin your day!