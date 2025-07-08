To Scarf Or Knot To Scarf

Treat your scarf as more than just a piece of cloth and watch your outfit transform.

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Jul 08, 2025, 12:43 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram / @badgalriri )

A Classic Neck Knot

If you own a statement scarf, opt for a French/classic knot and make sure to flaunt how beautiful it looks just by itself.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram / @gucci )

Drape It Like A Top

Up for some adventure? Grab a square-shaped scarf, match one set of the diagonal ends so it becomes a triangle, and tie the ends of the longer side at the back.

Photo Credit : ( Website / ME + EM )

The Babushka Way

Channel your inner main character by folding your scarf into a triangle, putting the longer end around your head, tie it below your chin so the pointed end lands behind your neck. Loosen it up a little, throw on your favourite pair of sunglasses, and you're all set!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram / @aliaabhatt )

Define That Waistline

Paired up your basics but your fit looks too boring? Knot a cute silk scarf around your waist to pump up the ensemble.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram / @gucci )

Why Leave The Bag Alone?

Wearing the best outfit but have the plainest bag? Jazz it up by knotting a scarf on one of the straps/handles of your bag. Voila! You've got a bag that can match any outfit now.

A Crisscross Moment

Put a scarf big enough on your neck, wrap it in a crisscross manner around your chest and tie the ends at the back. Slightly scandalous? Wear a solid, full-sleeve bodysuit underneath-confidence check, elegance check!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram / @zendaya )

Braid Your Way Through

Tie your hair into a ponytail and knot your scarf around the hair tie. Treat the ends of the scarf like sections of your hair and braid them in - don't let bad hair days ruin your day!

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )