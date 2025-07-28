Incredible Indie Toners That Deserve A Spot On Your Shelf
The best toners from Indian homegrown brands — clean, effective, and perfect for every skin type. Time to make some space on your vanity shelf.
This blends hydration and healing in a milky mist—soothing irritation, restoring balance, and protecting against inflammaging with every spritz.
Lightweight and moisturising, this natural mist replenishes and brightens skin for a luminous, glass-like finish—your instant glow companion.
Your shortcut to glass skin—hydrating, brightening, and ultra-light with powerhouse ingredients that give your glow a boost.
A pure herbal toner that hydrates, soothes acne-prone skin, refines pores, and restores pH.
This one’s got 12% actives that deeply hydrate, repair, and strengthen the skin barrier.
Made from Kannauj roses, this 100% natural rose water soothes, tones, and refreshes your skin.
With five floral extracts that hydrates, tones, and refines pores, this natural and chemical-free provides fresh, glowing skin.