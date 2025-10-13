Top 10 Breakfasts For Improved Digestion (Doctor-Approved)

Kickstart your digestion every morning with these tasty, high-fibre breakfasts endorsed by Dr Saurabh Sethi.

Mannat Gangoo
Oct 13, 2025, 06:51 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram @doctor.sethi )

Overnight Oats With Chia Seeds + Berries

Start your day with creamy oats soaked overnight, loaded with antioxidants from fresh berries and omega-3 from chia seeds for smooth digestion.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Whole Grain Avocado Toast + Tomato Slices

A blend of healthy fats and fibre, this toast balances carbs and vitamins, keeping digestion steady while satisfying your palate.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Vegetable Upma With Carrots, Peas, And Beans

This South Indian classic is a fibre-packed savoury meal that’s light on the stomach and full of nutrients.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Chia Pudding With Almond Milk + Pomegranate Seeds

A nutritious pudding rich in fibre and antioxidants, perfect for a refreshing yet filling breakfast.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Lentil Dosa (Adai) + Coconut Chutney

Protein-rich and high in fibre, lentil dosas paired with coconut chutney offer a wholesome start for digestion.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Quinoa Porridge With Apples + Walnuts

Quinoa porridge combines protein and fibre with heart-healthy walnuts and fresh apples, making it a powerful digestive booster.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Vegetable Poha With Curry Leaves + Peanuts

A light, quick-to-make dish that provides good fibre and is gentle on the digestive system.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Smoothie With Spinach + Flaxseeds + Berries

Smoothies packed with leafy greens and flaxseeds deliver fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants to fuel digestion.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Greek Yogurt Bowl With Kiwi + Pumpkin Seeds

This probiotic-rich bowl supports gut health and adds a tasty crunch with nutrient-dense pumpkin seeds.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )