Top 10 Breakfasts For Improved Digestion (Doctor-Approved)
Kickstart your digestion every morning with these tasty, high-fibre breakfasts endorsed by Dr Saurabh Sethi.
Kickstart your digestion every morning with these tasty, high-fibre breakfasts endorsed by Dr Saurabh Sethi.
Start your day with creamy oats soaked overnight, loaded with antioxidants from fresh berries and omega-3 from chia seeds for smooth digestion.
A blend of healthy fats and fibre, this toast balances carbs and vitamins, keeping digestion steady while satisfying your palate.
This South Indian classic is a fibre-packed savoury meal that’s light on the stomach and full of nutrients.
A nutritious pudding rich in fibre and antioxidants, perfect for a refreshing yet filling breakfast.
Protein-rich and high in fibre, lentil dosas paired with coconut chutney offer a wholesome start for digestion.
Quinoa porridge combines protein and fibre with heart-healthy walnuts and fresh apples, making it a powerful digestive booster.
A light, quick-to-make dish that provides good fibre and is gentle on the digestive system.
Smoothies packed with leafy greens and flaxseeds deliver fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants to fuel digestion.
This probiotic-rich bowl supports gut health and adds a tasty crunch with nutrient-dense pumpkin seeds.