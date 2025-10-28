Top 10 Halloween Movies You Must Watch On OTT
From eerie classics to modern nightmares, these films are perfect for Halloween; the kind that’ll keep you double-checking the locks and sleeping with the lights on.
This one is a slow descent into grief and builds tension through emotion rather than jump scares, leaving you unsettled long after the credits roll.
When a group of friends discover they can summon spirits using a mysterious embalmed hand, what starts as a viral thrill quickly turns nightmarish.
It brings childhood fears to life. When a shapeshifting clown begins haunting a group of kids, their fight goes beyond the supernatural.
It is a haunting blend of mystery and gothic horror, following four siblings hiding a dark secret in their family home after their mother’s death.
When two siblings spend a week at their grandparents’ remote farmhouse, strange rules and even stranger behaviour begin to unravel a chilling secret.
Following Jack Skellington’s quest to bring Christmas to Halloween Town, the stop-motion classic balances eerie charm with heartfelt storytelling.
A visit to his girlfriend’s family home turns into a nightmare as Get Out exposes the terrifying reality beneath suburban charm and social niceties.
When an ageing star tries a product promising a better version of herself, it unleashes a horrifying transformation, a chilling look at obsession.
After witnessing a patient’s eerie suicide, a therapist is haunted by a sinister force marked by an unsettling grin, turning fear itself into a contagion.