Top 10 Halloween Movies You Must Watch On OTT

From eerie classics to modern nightmares, these films are perfect for Halloween; the kind that’ll keep you double-checking the locks and sleeping with the lights on.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 28, 2025, 04:18 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Hereditary - Amazon Prime Video

This one is a slow descent into grief and builds tension through emotion rather than jump scares, leaving you unsettled long after the credits roll.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Talk To Me - Netflix

When a group of friends discover they can summon spirits using a mysterious embalmed hand, what starts as a viral thrill quickly turns nightmarish.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

It - Netflix

It brings childhood fears to life. When a shapeshifting clown begins haunting a group of kids, their fight goes beyond the supernatural.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Marrowbone - Amazon Prime Video

It is a haunting blend of mystery and gothic horror, following four siblings hiding a dark secret in their family home after their mother’s death.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

The Visit - JioHotstar

When two siblings spend a week at their grandparents’ remote farmhouse, strange rules and even stranger behaviour begin to unravel a chilling secret.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

The Nightmare Before Christmas - JioHotstar

Following Jack Skellington’s quest to bring Christmas to Halloween Town, the stop-motion classic balances eerie charm with heartfelt storytelling.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Get Out - JioHotstar

A visit to his girlfriend’s family home turns into a nightmare as Get Out exposes the terrifying reality beneath suburban charm and social niceties.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

The Substance - Amazon Prime Video

When an ageing star tries a product promising a better version of herself, it unleashes a horrifying transformation, a chilling look at obsession.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Smile - Netflix

After witnessing a patient’s eerie suicide, a therapist is haunted by a sinister force marked by an unsettling grin, turning fear itself into a contagion.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )