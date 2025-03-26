10 Hollywood Celebs Dressed By Manish Malhotra

From Kim K to Naomi Campbell, here is a list of stars who stunned in the designer's outfits

Isha Kothari
Mar 26, 2025, 11:50 AM

Jessica Alba

How can we forget when she ate the cover for ELLE India!

Kim Kardashian

We're still swooning over Kimmy stunning the Ambani wedding in a custom lehenga.

French Montana

Custom mosaic jacket? We're here for it!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Our desi girl never disappoints when it comes to culture.

Khloe Kardashian

We sure do love pearls, crystals & PINK!

Heidi Klum

Indian craftsmanship at its peak for sure

Jennifer Lopez

We all deserve couture like Jlo for her 'Bridgerton'-themed birthday.

Halsey

A signature MM sequin saree. A true gem.

Jennifer Aniston

Chikankari lehenga on our all-time favorite.