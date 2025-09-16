Top 10 Romantic Korean Movies To Watch On Netflix

From first-love butterflies to full-on tearjerkers, these Korean rom-coms and melodramas will have you swooning, sobbing, and texting 'wyd' to people you shouldn’t.

Kriti Chugh
Sep 16, 2025, 09:50 AM
Why We Love Korean Romance

They make heartbreak poetic, first love cinematic, and awkward dates oddly adorable. Basically, K-romances have mastered the art of making us cry and swoon like it’s our full-time job.

'Tune In For Love'

A radio show, the late ’90s, and two people whose timing is always wrong but feelings are always right. Painful, beautiful, binge-worthy.

'20th Century Girl'

Think nostalgic high-school vibes, Walkmans, and crushes so intense you’ll want to write in your diary again. Tissue alert: very high.

'Love And Leashes'

Quirky, cheeky, and surprisingly wholesome – proof that even the most unconventional romances can be downright heart-melting.

'Sweet & Sour'

Modern love: messy, funny, and occasionally bitter. A tale that reminds us relationships aren’t always sweet – sometimes they’re downright sour.

'Be With You'

A heartfelt fantasy where love literally comes back from the grave. Sad, beautiful, and will leave you emotionally dehydrated.

'The Beauty Inside'

A love story that proves it’s what’s inside that counts… even if the outside keeps changing every morning.

'On Your Wedding Day'

First love doesn’t always mean forever – but it definitely means unforgettable. Expect all the nostalgia and all the sniffles.

Don’t Miss These Romantic Gems

From tearjerkers to laugh-out-loud love stories, K-romance has something for every mood. Just don’t forget the tissues (and snacks).

What’s Your Favourite K-Romance?

We’ve shared our top picks, but the real question is: which love story has you crying into your ramen or daydreaming about Seoul street dates?

