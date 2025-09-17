Top 10 Romantic Series To Binge In 2025

Love triangles, slow burns, and the occasional dramatic rain scene — basically everything you need for the perfect binge night.

Kriti Chugh
Sep 17, 2025, 03:23 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/@primevideo )

'Bridgerton'

Scandal, ballrooms, and slow-burn stares so intense they deserve their own fan club.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@bridgertonnetflix )

'Heartstopper'

Wholesome, heart-melting, and proof that teen romance can feel timeless.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@heartstopper )

'XO Kitty'

High-school drama, and Kitty Song Covey being the chaotic matchmaker we didn’t know we needed.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@xokittynetflix )

'Emily In Paris'

A love letter to Paris, bold outfits, and messy romance — Emily’s closet is as dramatic as her love life.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@emilyinparis )

'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Love triangles, and some questionable decisions; so, be honest: are you Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad? Because apparently, that says everything about your personality.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty )

'Ransom Canyon'

Cowboys, small-town drama, and romance under the Texan stars.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@ransomcanyonnetflix )

'Love Is Blind'

The reality dating experiment that keeps proving love really might be blind (or just a little chaotic).

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@loveisblindnetflix )

'Sweet Magnolias'

Southern charm, second chances, and wine nights with the girls , cosy, comforting, and full of heart.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@sweetmagnoliasnetflix )

'Virgin River'

Cosy cabins, unexpected love stories, and more drama than a sleepy town should have.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@virginriverseries )

Ready To Fall In Love?

These shows deliver the swoons, the heartbreaks, and the happily-ever-afters—all without leaving your sofa.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@xokittynetflix )