Top 7 Street Style Men’s Fashion Looks to Try

Own the streets this season with looks that blend effortless cool with unapologetically modern.

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 12, 2025, 09:21 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @travisscott )

Oversized & Relaxed Fit

These fits are redefining menswear with effortless volume and a laid-back edge. It’s comfortable, but make it cool.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @lamineyamal )

Monochrome Minimalism

Monochrome minimalism strips it back to the essentials — clean tones and quiet aura. No fuss, just pure impact.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @uarmyhope )

Techwear Aesthetic

Techwear fuses utility with sleek tactical layers and an all-black attitude that moves through the city like armour.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dontoliver )

Layered Neutrals

Bringing depth without the noise and tones of beige and taupe. It’s quiet luxury, wrapped in soft structure.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @champagnepapi )

Vintage Revival

Vintage Revival is about reworking the past with fresh chic. Timeless fringes and denim patchwork would do it.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @thv )

Elevated Athleisure

Elevated athleisure blurs the line between comfort and style. Say tailored sweats and off-duty energy that’s anything but casual.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @centralcee )

Quick Style Tips for Men

Level up your look with fast, foolproof style tips — clean fits, smart layers, and details that make all the difference.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @21savage )