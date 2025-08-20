Top Blue Flag Beaches in India for Your Dream Wedding

Skip the ballroom, India’s Blue Flag beaches bring pristine shores and picture-perfect sunsets, the ultimate moodboard for a dream “I do.”

Diya Jain
Aug 20, 2025, 12:10 PM
What Are Blue Flag Beaches?

If you’re wondering what is a Blue Flag beach, it’s an international eco-label for the cleanest beaches in India—certified for safety, sustainability, and beauty.

Why Choose a Blue Flag Beach for Your Wedding?

A wedding here means crystal waters, eco-certified shores, and a location that’s as Insta-worthy as it is intimate. Truly, the future of beach destinations in India.

Perfect for Destination Weddings

Swap chandeliers for starlit skies. Blue Flag shores are not just pristine. They’re venues that make beach weddings in India feel like a dream.

Top Blue Flag Beaches in India

From Radhanagar in Andaman to Kovalam in Tamil Nadu, Golden Beach in Odisha to Shivrajpur in Gujarat, these are a few of the famous beaches in India with the coveted Blue Flag tag.

Blue Flag Beaches for Your Honeymoon

Why stop at 'I do'? From snorkelling in Lakshadweep to walking barefoot on Radhanagar, these certified spots double as dreamy honeymoon escapes.

What Makes a Blue Flag Beach Special?

It’s not just about beauty. A Blue Flag beach means eco-friendly facilities, lifeguards on duty, and world-class standards. Basically, worry free beach bliss.

Best Time to Visit Blue Flag Beaches in India

November to February is prime season. Cooler weather, calmer seas, and fewer crowds make it ideal for weddings or getaways to some of the largest beaches in India.

Activities to Enjoy on Blue Flag Beaches

Beyond weddings, there’s kayaking, dolphin-spotting, and barefoot walks along the sand. These beaches in India aren’t just pretty, they’re full of ways to play.

Ready to Say ‘I Do’ on a Blue Flag Beach?

Whether it’s a sundowner ceremony or a quiet elopement, India’s cleanest beaches offer a backdrop so flawless, you won’t need your sun-kissed filters.

