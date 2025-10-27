Top European Countries Offering Golden Visas

Everything Indians need to know about getting a Golden Visa in leading European destinations.

Rasikka Deorey
Oct 27, 2025, 05:57 PM
What is a Golden Visa?

A Golden Visa lets you call a new country home and is offered to those who invest in real estate, businesses, or government bonds.

Italy’s Golden Visa: The Dream of Europe

Where pastas become a weekday ritual and sunsets over vineyards feel like home.

Italy Golden Visa Rules

Applicants must invest at least €250,000 in an eligible Italian startup, be over 18, have a clean record, valid health insurance, and legal income.

Portugal Golden Visa: Gateway to Europe

An invitation to live where the sun lingers longer, the coastlines stretch endlessly, and every moment feels like a postcard.

Portugal Golden Visa Rules

To qualify, non-EU citizens over 18 must invest €500,000 in a fund or €250,000 in arts or heritage, maintain the investment for five years, and stay at least 14 days in Portugal every two years.

Spain Golden Visa: Stay in the Heart of the Iberian Peninsula

From Barcelona’s beaches to Madrid’s boulevards, Spain offers a life rich in colour, culture, and endless sunshine.

Spain Golden Visa Rules

Also known as the Spain Investor Visa, it requires a significant investment in Spain, a clean criminal record, valid health insurance, and proof of sufficient funds to support yourself and your family.

Greece Golden Visa: Affordable Residency in the EU

A chance to wake up to olive groves, seaside cafés, and the slow rhythm of island life, a slice of the European dream at a fraction of the price.

Greece Golden Visa Rules

A €250,000 real estate investment grants non-EU citizens and their families a five-year residency permit, with eligibility for citizenship after seven years.

Ready to Take the Leap?

Seize your golden opportunity with Europe’s Golden Visas. Invest smart, live beautifully, and let your European dream begin.

