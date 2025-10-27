Top European Countries Offering Golden Visas
Everything Indians need to know about getting a Golden Visa in leading European destinations.
A Golden Visa lets you call a new country home and is offered to those who invest in real estate, businesses, or government bonds.
Applicants must invest at least €250,000 in an eligible Italian startup, be over 18, have a clean record, valid health insurance, and legal income.
To qualify, non-EU citizens over 18 must invest €500,000 in a fund or €250,000 in arts or heritage, maintain the investment for five years, and stay at least 14 days in Portugal every two years.
Also known as the Spain Investor Visa, it requires a significant investment in Spain, a clean criminal record, valid health insurance, and proof of sufficient funds to support yourself and your family.
A €250,000 real estate investment grants non-EU citizens and their families a five-year residency permit, with eligibility for citizenship after seven years.
