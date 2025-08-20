Top Fashion Movies That’ll Have You Living in Style!

Some movies are memorable for their plot, others for their outfits. These 9 fashion-forward films do both.

Diya Jain
Aug 20, 2025, 12:10 PM
Devil Wears Prada(2006)

The ultimate fashion industry movie. Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly gave us an iconic (and terrifying) editor-in-chief, while Anne Hathaway’s style evolution reminded us why this film still defines fashion on screen.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Dripping with designer labels. This rom-com nails the chaotic joy (and chaos) of loving fashion just a little too much. Already imagining myself with a credit card problem.

Funny Face (1957)

Audrey Hepburn’s Parisian makeover in Givenchy gowns is proof that old Hollywood was already treating fashion like art—a timeless ode to couture, photography, and the dream of Paris.

Cruella(2021)

High drama meets punk couture. Emma Stone’s rebellious take on Cruella de Vil turned the film into a runway of edgy and over-the-top fashion moments.

Coco Before Chanel(2009)

This is Coco Chanel before her fame. The designer who rebelled against corsets and frills, and marked the beginning of the world’s most iconic fashion house.

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

That black Givenchy dress, the pearls, the sunglasses, it’s the fashion blueprint that still inspires capsule wardrobes and every girl’s black dress fantasy.

American Gigolo (1980)

Richard Gere may have played a hustler, but the suits were the real stars. The film put power suits on the map and cemented the brand’s status as a men’s fashion empire.

The Dressmaker (2015)

Kate Winslet returns to her hometown armed with a sewing machine and couture gowns, proving that fashion can be both revenge and redemption. Quite literally, “dressing to kill.”

The Enduring Power of Fashion Films

Dashion isn’t just what you wear, it’s culture, character, and sometimes, the plot itself. These films prove that the industry will always have star power on (and off) screen.

