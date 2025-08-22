Top Jewellery Picks To Elevate Your Next Pickleball Game
Who said the court can't be chic? These pickleball-inspired jewellery picks bring a touch of glam to your game.
A sleek white-gold bracelet, featuring a single bezel-set diamond, is lightweight and secure enough to wear even during a game of pickleball.
A contemporary statement of elegance inspired by Bvlgari's Roman roots. The ring showcases the famed logo of the brand, an iconic signature, so your hand serves even before and after the game.
The diamond-studded T design is attached to both the open ends of a classic bangle, which can be adjusted based on your wrist. This piece is a classic and looks great with anything you choose to wear.
This bracelet upgrades the classic tennis bracelet with its bold splash of colour. This versatile stunner can be layered into your everyday stack as well!
Tiffany Lock is an expression of love’s enduring protection. Designed to keep safe that which is cherished, the Lock is a universal symbol of what matters most. So lock your style and unlock the compliments.
Their unique, timeless elegance distinguishes these. Inspired by the iconic clover leaf, these pieces of luck will give you style and maybe even a winning streak!
This simple circlet necklace is a must-have for taking a sports look to the next level. From game day to night out, this piece is your power play move for style.
This necklace is basically your pickleball court in jewellery form, a dazzling row of green stones framed in gold, so you can serve looks while you serve the ball.