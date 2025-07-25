Top Pickleball Hairstyles That Stay Put On The Court
A fun sport deserves a fun hairstyle so you don't waste time putting your hair out of the way. Follow on, to give yourself a break from the overdone top-knot bun.
A fun sport deserves a fun hairstyle so you don't waste time putting your hair out of the way. Follow on, to give yourself a break from the overdone top-knot bun.
Running late for the game you and your friends had been planning since ages? Don't just tie your hair into a ponytail; put in a little more effort for a sleek up-do. You'll thank yourself when it'll come down to pictures after the game's over.
Part your hair into half, twist it from the front to the back of your neck, and wrap it into a bun. Secure with small hair ties, bobby pins, or U-pins to keep it all in place.
Space buns have always been the cutest and quite experimental, to be honest. Mismatch your hair ties, braid your hair from the front and then make the space buns, or simply add some beads and clips.
Slick back your hair into a ponytail (can be high or low), make sections depending on the density of your hair, and braid all the sections separately - go for a different braiding technique, a fishtail, for instance.
On your ponytail, create sections at regular intervals through the length of your hair. Tie smaller hair ties so they look subtle. Pouf up and adjust each section by pulling the hair slightly outwards to create that round look.
This one works better for medium to longer-length hair. Keep aside a section of hair from behind your ear and braid it. Tie the rest into a bun, ponytail, or a braid. Lastly, take the braided section over your head to the other side and secure with bobby pins.
Divide your hair into sections and start braiding from the scalp through the length of your hair. If you've got dense, long hair, tie the braids like how a ponytail is tied.