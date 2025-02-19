Travel-Themed Books That Are Taking Us Into Dreamy Destinations

We know that books possess the ability to transport us, but these take armchair travel to a whole new level.

Vishakha Punjabi
Feb 19, 2025, 01:01 PM

Eat, Pray, Love

Imagine quitting your job, ditching the drama, eating your way through Italy, meditating in India, and falling in love in Bali. Sounds like a dream? Elizabeth Gilbert actually did it.

People We Meet on Vacation

Two besties. One annual holiday. Years of will-they-won’t-they tension. If you love slow-burn romance with epic travel vibes, this one’s got your name on it.

Abroad in Japan

If you've ever fallen down a YouTube rabbit hole of Japan vlogs, this is the IRL version—hilarious, chaotic, and full of culture shocks you never saw coming.

On the Road

Think of this as the original road trip aesthetic—rebellion, jazz, and driving into the unknown. A chaotic, poetic fever dream that still feels cool decades later.

The Alchemist

Manifestation, destiny, and following your wildest dreams? This OG self-discovery novel will have you questioning your entire life purpose (in the best way possible).

Under the Tuscan Sun

Drop everything, move to Italy, and fix up a crumbling villa while living your best life. A must-read if you’ve ever fantasised about escaping to the countryside.

Picnic in Provence

City girl moves to the French countryside, eats way too much cheese, and learns to slow down. A dreamy escape with major 'Emily in Paris'-meets- Cottagecore energy.