Travel-Themed Books That Are Taking Us Into Dreamy Destinations
We know that books possess the ability to transport us, but these take armchair travel to a whole new level.
Imagine quitting your job, ditching the drama, eating your way through Italy, meditating in India, and falling in love in Bali. Sounds like a dream? Elizabeth Gilbert actually did it.
Two besties. One annual holiday. Years of will-they-won’t-they tension. If you love slow-burn romance with epic travel vibes, this one’s got your name on it.
If you've ever fallen down a YouTube rabbit hole of Japan vlogs, this is the IRL version—hilarious, chaotic, and full of culture shocks you never saw coming.
Think of this as the original road trip aesthetic—rebellion, jazz, and driving into the unknown. A chaotic, poetic fever dream that still feels cool decades later.
Manifestation, destiny, and following your wildest dreams? This OG self-discovery novel will have you questioning your entire life purpose (in the best way possible).
Drop everything, move to Italy, and fix up a crumbling villa while living your best life. A must-read if you’ve ever fantasised about escaping to the countryside.
City girl moves to the French countryside, eats way too much cheese, and learns to slow down. A dreamy escape with major 'Emily in Paris'-meets- Cottagecore energy.
