Trench Coat Takeover - A Hollywood Celebrity Staple

From World War trenches to the silver screen, the trench coat’s journey is as iconic as its style.

Rasikka Deorey
Oct 08, 2025, 11:58 AM
Red Carpet Inspiration

When the spotlight hits, even a classic trench knows how to play couture. Colin Farrell proves a trench can smolder as hard as a tux.

Amal Clooney - Effortless Monochrome

With a wardrobe full of impeccable coats, Amal Clooney’s monochrome look shows her flair for turning classics into power dressing.

Reese Witherspoon - Pop of Color

Because sometimes all it takes is one bright pink trench to make an outfit instantly playful.

Alexa Chung - British Cool Meets Urban

Chung treats the traditional trench as a versatile staple, styling it from high-fashion events to casual outings. The key elements are her knack for unexpected combinations and a relaxed, unfussy attitude.

Emma Watson - Sustainable Glam

Her ethically-made Behno trench wasn't just a premiere look, it was a silent statement about the industry's responsibility.

Kate Moss - Rockstar Edge

The Burberry classic trench is a timeless icon of British luxury. Kate Moss’s long-standing association with Burberry cements the trench as a heritage classic, worn with ease from day to night.

Bold Colors & Luxe Textures

Fresh off the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, trench coats return in vibrant hues and rich fabrics, making them the season’s standout trend.

Playful Accessories

Trench coats take things up a notch when paired with the right accessories. Think scarves, tall boots, statement bags, and sleek shades.

Vintage Vibes, Modern Appeal

The classic beige trench never dates. Silhouettes may evolve and lengths may shift, but its vintage-tinged neutrality ensures it pairs well with anything.

How to Style a Trench Coat Like a Hollywood Celebrity

Experiment by wearing it as the main outfit, play with fit, colors and patterns, layer, contrast structured pieces with fluid silhouettes, pair statement accessories, and wear it all with confidence.

Trench Coat - The New Classic

Across seasons and cities, the trench coat always finds its place, and it’s here to stay.

