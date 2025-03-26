Trend Alert: Cake Nails Have Entered The Chat
We all love a good manicure, but these confection-themed, over-the-top nails are the vibe in 2025.
Enter the childhood 'Purble Place' icing world.
We all love a cherry on the top moment.
Let your nails own your day!
For all my bow-obsessed girlies.
Playful and cutesy is the vibe.
The longer the nails, the more the icing.
The perfect accessory to pose with your cake.
