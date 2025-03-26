Trend Alert: Cake Nails Have Entered The Chat

We all love a good manicure, but these confection-themed, over-the-top nails are the vibe in 2025.

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 26, 2025, 11:37 AM

Cupcake Era

Enter the childhood 'Purble Place' icing world.

Icing

We all love a cherry on the top moment.

Sweet Sixteen

Let your nails own your day!

Coquette

For all my bow-obsessed girlies.

Heart This

Playful and cutesy is the vibe.

Hello Kitty

The longer the nails, the more the icing.

Happy Birthday

The perfect accessory to pose with your cake.