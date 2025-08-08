Trendy Fashion Finds For All Brothers This Raksha Bandhan

Get ready to give your sister a cute gift this Raksha Bandhan by gifting yourself first

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Aug 08, 2025, 02:46 PM

Blossom Dust Linen Shirt by Asuka Couture

A relaxed fit shirt like this one can be paired with tailored grey, off-white, or olive green trousers; great for an all-day Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Louis Philippe’s Leather Sneakers

Wear them with a white, black, or a colourful fit and your ready to serve!

ARKANSAS Unisex Glasses by OPIUM Eyewear

A versatile pair of sunglasses to invest in for this raksha bandhan and protect your eyes all through the festive season.

Van Heusen’s 4-in-1 Gift Set

A wallet, belt, tie, and cufflinks; this set is the epitome of smart-casual elegance. Made of premium leather, it promises lasting quality.

Burgandy Eri Silk Stole By Swadesh

This handloom stole is definitely a must-buy; it's effortless, thoughtful, and easy to style and elevate a plain look.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Swadeshonline.com )

Rope Chain Necklace by Jewella

Add this piece to your capsule wardrobe to elevate any kurta or shirt.

Rare'Z By Rare Rabbit - Leather Lace-Up Sneaker

Style these classy leather sneakers with mustard or vine-coloured kurtas this Rakhi.

Polo shirt with flower patch by SANDRO

For all those busy brothers out there who are aligning work and meetings as per their Rakhi celebration, this polo shirt is the best on-the-go piece.

Multicolour Cotton Block Print Mandarin Collar Regular Fit Kurta By Jaypore

It's light, airy, comfortable, and super smart specially because of the collar. The pastel and peachy colours make it all the more perfect for Rakhi.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Jaypore.com )