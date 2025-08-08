Trendy Fashion Finds For All Brothers This Raksha Bandhan
Get ready to give your sister a cute gift this Raksha Bandhan by gifting yourself first
A relaxed fit shirt like this one can be paired with tailored grey, off-white, or olive green trousers; great for an all-day Raksha Bandhan celebration.
Wear them with a white, black, or a colourful fit and your ready to serve!
A versatile pair of sunglasses to invest in for this raksha bandhan and protect your eyes all through the festive season.
A wallet, belt, tie, and cufflinks; this set is the epitome of smart-casual elegance. Made of premium leather, it promises lasting quality.
This handloom stole is definitely a must-buy; it's effortless, thoughtful, and easy to style and elevate a plain look.
Add this piece to your capsule wardrobe to elevate any kurta or shirt.
Style these classy leather sneakers with mustard or vine-coloured kurtas this Rakhi.
For all those busy brothers out there who are aligning work and meetings as per their Rakhi celebration, this polo shirt is the best on-the-go piece.
It's light, airy, comfortable, and super smart specially because of the collar. The pastel and peachy colours make it all the more perfect for Rakhi.