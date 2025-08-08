Trendy Womenswear Pieces To Gift Your Sister This Rakhi

With Raksha Bandhan right around the corner, it can be difficult to choose what to gift your sister but here's a few brands you can shop from.

Floral printed dress: Rareism

If your sister is a fairy core girlie, she sure will love this dress by Rareism

Co-ord set: VIRGIO

She is a boss girl and loves looking put together? This brown co-ord set by VIRGIO is the perfect pick!

White halter co-ord set: Duchess Kumari

She's always having a classy moment and is never out of style so you've got to match the vibe with this White halter co-ord set by Duchess Kumari

Lilac Cropped Jacket: Chapter 2 Drip

She's sporty, on the move and loves an adventure? Get her this Lilac Cropped Jacket by Chapter 2 Drip

Printed Dress: Numero Uno

She loves a good print moment? Get her this white & blue printed Dress by Numero Uno

Falak Anarkali Set: Greti

She loves pastels and her favourite Indian wear is Anarkalis. What better to get her than the Falak Anarkali Set by Greti

Silk Saree with Embroidered Buttas: Alka Hari

For someone as elegant and poised as your sister there should be something that is equally gorgeous and that is the Silk Saree with Embroidered Buttas by Alka Hari

Printed maxi skirt: Maje

She owns more skirts than jeans and loves her prints so naturally get her the Printed maxi skirt by Maje

Desertgather Waist Kurta: Swadesh

She loves a traditional moment and loves wearing Indian every chance she gets so of course the Desertgather Waist Kurta by Swadesh is the way to go

Tara Kaftan: Nouria

Breezy, comfortable and beautiful, just like your relationship with your sister. This Tara Kaftan by Nouria will make the perfect gift.

Thea Schiffli Dress: Style Island

She loves being the main character in every room? This Thea Schiffli Dress by Style Island will do the trick

Chiffon Tie & Dye Lehriya Saree: Jaypore

Crafted from the finest chiffon, this Sea Green Tie & Dye Leheriya Saree will be the perfect gift for your filmy sister