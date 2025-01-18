Tripping On Travel Through Movies
Grab the popcorn and get comfy as you journey through seasons, continents and times, with these gorgeous, wanderlust-worthy films.
Split your time between sunny, sunny Los Angeles and a quaint little town in England and fall in love.
Travel from Italy to India and then to Thailand, tuck into delicious foods, meet interesting people and find yourself through this cult-classic book-to-movie adaptation.
Prepare to belt your heart out as you dance through this vibrant island in Greece, following stories that show the depths of friendships.
Three friends, three stories and truly a nostalgia-inducing film.
Take in the beautiful sights of Africa and laugh as you watch two families find home in each other.
Some love stories never die, they just age like fine wine, like this one in fair Verona and scenic Tuscany.
Shenanigans, lying and scheming children, prepare to take a vacation with a family that is nothing like it seems.
Time travel and parallel lives, beware of your next wish here.