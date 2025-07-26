Tumbler Ideas To Get Your Matcha In And Avoid Plastic Cups

Trying to make sustainable choices? Look no further! Here's a list of tumblers/mugs that are the perfect alternative for your daily Matcha run.

Ridhima Shetty
Jul 26, 2025, 09:00 AM

KeepCup Brew Cork

Glass body with a cork band: that’s perfect for hot matcha lattes on the go.

Kinto Travel Tumbler

Sleek, vacuum-insulated stainless steel that keeps your matcha hot or cold for hours.

Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Cup

Ceramic-lined stainless steel keeps flavour pure without plastic or metal taste.

Stojo Collapsible Cup

Lightweight, silicone-based, and folds flat—ideal for space-saving matcha sipping.

Hydro Flask Tumbler or Mug

Double-wall insulation maintains temperature and fits a whisk for ceremonial matcha.

W&P; Porter Mug

All-ceramic interior (no metal or plastic), great for matcha flavour, and microwave-safe.

MiiR Travel Tumbler

Leakproof, minimalist, and double-wall insulated—ideal for hot or iced matcha without flavor transfer.