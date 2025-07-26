Tumbler Ideas To Get Your Matcha In And Avoid Plastic Cups
Trying to make sustainable choices? Look no further! Here's a list of tumblers/mugs that are the perfect alternative for your daily Matcha run.
Glass body with a cork band: that’s perfect for hot matcha lattes on the go.
Sleek, vacuum-insulated stainless steel that keeps your matcha hot or cold for hours.
Ceramic-lined stainless steel keeps flavour pure without plastic or metal taste.
Lightweight, silicone-based, and folds flat—ideal for space-saving matcha sipping.
Double-wall insulation maintains temperature and fits a whisk for ceremonial matcha.
All-ceramic interior (no metal or plastic), great for matcha flavour, and microwave-safe.
Leakproof, minimalist, and double-wall insulated—ideal for hot or iced matcha without flavor transfer.