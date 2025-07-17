TV Show Intros That Live Rent-Free In Our Heads

From catchy theme songs to iconic opening visuals, these intros aren’t just TV, they’re core memories.

Vishakha Punjabi
Jul 17, 2025, 04:32 PM

Friends

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way…” cue the claps is still, the blueprint for friendship goals and 90s aesthetics.

Game Of Thrones

Every Sunday night, this theme had us standing to attention like it was the national anthem. The rotating map? Goosebumps.

Gossip Girl

“You know you love me… XOXO, Gossip Girl.” The intro was pure Manhattan elite drama, and that Nate Archibald slow-mo walk? Iconic.

The Simpsons

That couch gag alone deserves its own fanbase. The intro changed almost every episode, and we watched every single time.

The Office

The iconic jingle triggers uncontrollable smiling. Dunder Mifflin forever.

Gilmore Girls

“Where you lead, I will follow…” The cosy, small-town vibes. Fall leaves. Coffee cups. This intro is a warm hug on a chilly day.

Stranger Things

The synth, the glow, the suspense. That minimalist red-on-black typography intro set the tone for Hawkins’ horrors perfectly.

Sex And The City

Carrie in a tutu getting splashed by a bus? A whole generation of fashion girls still relates to this.