TV Show Intros That Live Rent-Free In Our Heads
From catchy theme songs to iconic opening visuals, these intros aren’t just TV, they’re core memories.
“So no one told you life was gonna be this way…” cue the claps is still, the blueprint for friendship goals and 90s aesthetics.
Every Sunday night, this theme had us standing to attention like it was the national anthem. The rotating map? Goosebumps.
“You know you love me… XOXO, Gossip Girl.” The intro was pure Manhattan elite drama, and that Nate Archibald slow-mo walk? Iconic.
That couch gag alone deserves its own fanbase. The intro changed almost every episode, and we watched every single time.
The iconic jingle triggers uncontrollable smiling. Dunder Mifflin forever.
“Where you lead, I will follow…” The cosy, small-town vibes. Fall leaves. Coffee cups. This intro is a warm hug on a chilly day.
The synth, the glow, the suspense. That minimalist red-on-black typography intro set the tone for Hawkins’ horrors perfectly.
Carrie in a tutu getting splashed by a bus? A whole generation of fashion girls still relates to this.