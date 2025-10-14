Twinning in Style: Bollywood-Inspired Diwali Party Outfits

Double the glam, double the shine! Get inspired by Bollywood’s best-dressed pairs for your Diwali party looks.

Rasikka Deorey
Oct 14, 2025, 12:27 PM
Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani) )

Ranbir & Alia: Golden Elegance

Choose golden outfits or accents, because gold and Indian celebrations are a match made in heaven.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (website/gettyimages.in) )

Vicky & Katrina: Pastel Perfection

Day or night, pastels never miss. Subtle, graceful, and oh-so-festive.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@katrinakaif) )

Ranveer & Deepika: Bold & Vibrant

Prefer keeping it traditional? Choose bright colours that capture the true essence of Indian festivities.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@deepikapadukone) )

Shahid & Mira: Minimalist Chic

Explore earthy or neutral tones paired with thoughtful detailing, a refreshing contrast to heavy styles.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@mira.kapoor) )

Saif & Kareena: Royal Opulence

No one does royal better than the two. Channel their regal charm with rich fabrics, statement accessories, and perfectly draped silhouettes.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan) )

Accessorise Like Bollywood Stars

The right accessories can elevate any Diwali look. Style statement earrings, festive bangles, embellished clutches, pocket squares, or elegant watches.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@geneliad) )

2025 Ethnic Trends to Steal

2025 festive fashion shines with sustainable flair, think pre-draped sarees, bold prints, textured Nehru jackets, layered jewelry with embellished juttis or loafers.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@priyankachopra) )

Shine as a Power Couple!

Celebrate love, style, and sparkle. Pick your Diwali party outfits and​ step into the festive season as the ultimate power couple.

Photo Credit : ( Photo Credit : (instagram/@madhuridixitnene) )