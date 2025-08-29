Types of Jeans: Ultimate Style Guide
From skinnies to flares, discover every cut of denim in our ultimate jeans guide, because the right fit isn’t just fashion, it’s your entire personality.
From skinnies to flares, discover every cut of denim in our ultimate jeans guide, because the right fit isn’t just fashion, it’s your entire personality.
Skinny jeans may not always be in style, but like that one friend who always shows up, they’re loyal. Perfect for tucking, layering, and showing off those boots
A staple in every wardrobe, simple, sleek, and effortlessly cool. They work for everyone, no matter how many types of jeans you own.
You might not find the right boyfriend, but you’ll definitely find the right Boyfriend jeans. Slouchy, comfy, and always there when you need them.
Mom jeans nailed the assignment. High-waist, relaxed fit, and a little throwback energy — it’s the comeback we love.
Flared jeans don’t just walk into a room; they arrive! Wide hems, retro flair, and drama. Basically, the diva of denim.
Wide-leg jeans are the ultimate contradiction: both relaxed and refined. Whether you’re dressing up or down, they bring the cool factor with zero effort.
Ripped jeans are messy in the chicest way. The more distressed, the better—because sometimes perfection is just boring.
Baggy jeans aren’t just a style, they’re a statement (no cap). Oversized, easy-going, and Gen Z coded, because why settle for one look when you can drown in denim?
Bootcut jeans are proof that the '90s never really left. Add heels and you’ve got legs for days, because not all types of jeans know how to flatter like this.
How many types of jeans are too many? Trick question—there’s no such thing. The perfect pair is waiting.