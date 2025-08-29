Types of Jeans: Ultimate Style Guide

From skinnies to flares, discover every cut of denim in our ultimate jeans guide, because the right fit isn’t just fashion, it’s your entire personality.

Diya Jain
Aug 29, 2025, 11:37 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@dualipa )

Skinny Jeans: The Forever Favourite

Skinny jeans may not always be in style, but like that one friend who always shows up, they’re loyal. Perfect for tucking, layering, and showing off those boots

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@levis_in )

Straight-Leg Jeans: Classic & Chic

A staple in every wardrobe, simple, sleek, and effortlessly cool. They work for everyone, no matter how many types of jeans you own.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Boyfriend Jeans: Relaxed Vibes

You might not find the right boyfriend, but you’ll definitely find the right Boyfriend jeans. Slouchy, comfy, and always there when you need them.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Mom Jeans: Retro Comeback

Mom jeans nailed the assignment. High-waist, relaxed fit, and a little throwback energy — it’s the comeback we love.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Flared Jeans: Bold & Dramatic

Flared jeans don’t just walk into a room; they arrive! Wide hems, retro flair, and drama. Basically, the diva of denim.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@levis_in )

Wide-Leg Jeans: Comfort Meets Style

Wide-leg jeans are the ultimate contradiction: both relaxed and refined. Whether you’re dressing up or down, they bring the cool factor with zero effort.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@levis_in )

Ripped Jeans: Street-Style Essential

Ripped jeans are messy in the chicest way. The more distressed, the better—because sometimes perfection is just boring.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Baggy Jeans: Gen Z’s Pick

Baggy jeans aren’t just a style, they’re a statement (no cap). Oversized, easy-going, and Gen Z coded, because why settle for one look when you can drown in denim?

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Bootcut Jeans: '90s Are Back

Bootcut jeans are proof that the '90s never really left. Add heels and you’ve got legs for days, because not all types of jeans know how to flatter like this.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Find Your Perfect Denim Fit

How many types of jeans are too many? Trick question—there’s no such thing. The perfect pair is waiting.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )