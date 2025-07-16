Ugly No More: Dad Sandals Are Trending – Here’s How to Style Them Right
Also known as Greek sandals, these soles are back on the streets. Click to get styling tips for them.
Pair them up with an oversized shirt and jorts, and remember, accessories are key - some funky shades to balance out the quirkiness, for instance.
A satin dress has been mistaken for being just sophisticated, but when paired with these furry clogs, doesn't it create a playful, summery vibe?
Flip flops, fisherman, or Greek sandals look great with a wrap around skirt/sarong with a pair of trousers as they are relatively simpler.
A fitted tee with voluminous outerwear along with accessories, of course, is another way of putting together basics with these fisherman sandals.
Match those dad sandals with a dainty two-piece set and a tiny bag for that Pinterest-like, cottage-core vibe.
Make sure you match the colour of your sandals with your kurta set and the ensemble makes for a comfy day-to-day one.
Mismatch your socks and go more wild with those crocs. Pro tip: Pick calf/knee-high socks because who likes minimal anymore?
Wear those tailored trousers and oversized shirt with sleek flip flops to work. Take it up a notch by opting for flip flops with heels and match them with the colour of your belt/bag.