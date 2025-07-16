Ugly No More: Dad Sandals Are Trending – Here’s How to Style Them Right

Also known as Greek sandals, these soles are back on the streets. Click to get styling tips for them.

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Jul 16, 2025, 03:11 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@crocs )

Make It Streetstyle

Pair them up with an oversized shirt and jorts, and remember, accessories are key - some funky shades to balance out the quirkiness, for instance.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Fancy Is Fun

A satin dress has been mistaken for being just sophisticated, but when paired with these furry clogs, doesn't it create a playful, summery vibe?

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@priyankachopra )

A Layered Moment

Flip flops, fisherman, or Greek sandals look great with a wrap around skirt/sarong with a pair of trousers as they are relatively simpler.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Driesvannoten.com )

On A Chic Note

A fitted tee with voluminous outerwear along with accessories, of course, is another way of putting together basics with these fisherman sandals.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Your Pinterest Board

Match those dad sandals with a dainty two-piece set and a tiny bag for that Pinterest-like, cottage-core vibe.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@khushikapoor )

Don't Forget Your Fav Kurta

Make sure you match the colour of your sandals with your kurta set and the ensemble makes for a comfy day-to-day one.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@anushkasharma )

A Colour Bomb

Mismatch your socks and go more wild with those crocs. Pro tip: Pick calf/knee-high socks because who likes minimal anymore?

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@crocs )

Don't Spare Your Colleagues

Wear those tailored trousers and oversized shirt with sleek flip flops to work. Take it up a notch by opting for flip flops with heels and match them with the colour of your belt/bag.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )