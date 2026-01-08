Less Is More: Ultimate Basic Skincare Routine

In skincare, restraint is the new trend, this routine prioritises skin intelligence over excess.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @jamealynee

Why This Basic Skincare Routine Wins

Minimal formulas and barrier-first thinking make this approach timeless and effective.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Morning Skincare Routine Steps (AM)

Gentle cleansing and layered hydration meet moisturiser and sunscreen for a polished, protective morning ritual.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Nighttime PM Reset (Full Routine)

Evenings invite repair—this pm skincare routine focuses on renewal & recovery after daily exposure.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @awengchuol

Sunscreen: Non-Negotiable

True skincare discipline begins and ends with sunscreen.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @maria.calvet

Smart SPF Choices For Indian Skin

For Indian climates, higher SPF & non-greasy formulas align best with heat, humidity, and melanin-rich skin.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Tinted Sunscreen

A tinted SPF delivers coverage, protection, and polish in one seamless step.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Reapply Rules

Reapplication is necessary, do it every 2 hours to ensure protection remains intact!

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kiki.ransom

Quick Hack For A Basic Routine

Hybrid formulas with actives refine a basic skincare routine, balancing efficiency with skin performance.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @kehaulanisanares

Master Your Basic Skincare Routine Today

Consistency, awareness, and restraint transform skincare from habit into a refined daily ritual.

Photo Credit : Instagram: @elisehoogerdijk