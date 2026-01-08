Less Is More: Ultimate Basic Skincare Routine
In skincare, restraint is the new trend, this routine prioritises skin intelligence over excess.
Minimal formulas and barrier-first thinking make this approach timeless and effective.
Gentle cleansing and layered hydration meet moisturiser and sunscreen for a polished, protective morning ritual.
Evenings invite repair—this pm skincare routine focuses on renewal & recovery after daily exposure.
True skincare discipline begins and ends with sunscreen.
For Indian climates, higher SPF & non-greasy formulas align best with heat, humidity, and melanin-rich skin.
A tinted SPF delivers coverage, protection, and polish in one seamless step.
Reapplication is necessary, do it every 2 hours to ensure protection remains intact!
Hybrid formulas with actives refine a basic skincare routine, balancing efficiency with skin performance.
Consistency, awareness, and restraint transform skincare from habit into a refined daily ritual.