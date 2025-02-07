Ultimate Valentine's Day Vacation Destinations
It seems as though Aphrodite and Eros have smiled upon all lovers this year, with Valentine's Day falling on a Friday—tempting couples to take their plans international.
Enjoy cherry blossoms (if you’re lucky) and take in the serene gardens and bustling city that create the perfect dreamy ambience for your date.
What could be dreamier than a gondola ride through the picturesque canals of Venice?
For a fairytale-like escape, wander through the streets of Prague, which promise to make you feel like the lovelorn main character of a faraway story.
Breathtaking sunsets over the whitewashed buildings here create the perfect romantic scene.
This destination is full of private beach resorts and lush landscapes, offering the ultimate experience for relaxation and romance.
While it may be a cliché, you cannot go wrong with the City of Love.
