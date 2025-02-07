Ultimate Valentine's Day Vacation Destinations

It seems as though Aphrodite and Eros have smiled upon all lovers this year, with Valentine's Day falling on a Friday—tempting couples to take their plans international.

Kyoto, Japan

Enjoy cherry blossoms (if you’re lucky) and take in the serene gardens and bustling city that create the perfect dreamy ambience for your date.

Venice, Italy

What could be dreamier than a gondola ride through the picturesque canals of Venice?

Prague, Budapest

For a fairytale-like escape, wander through the streets of Prague, which promise to make you feel like the lovelorn main character of a faraway story.

Santorini, Greece

Breathtaking sunsets over the whitewashed buildings here create the perfect romantic scene.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

This destination is full of private beach resorts and lush landscapes, offering the ultimate experience for relaxation and romance.

Bali, Indonesia

Full of private beach resorts and lush landscapes that offer the ultimate experience for relaxation and romance.

Paris, France

While it may be a cliché, you cannot go wrong with the City of Love.