Underneath It All: A Guide To Bra Types
From everyday classics to statement styles, bras have a story for every look. Find the type that fits your mood and outfit.
Fit, flair, and everything in between; the point is to find the bra that lifts your look and your mood!
Seamless and supportive, the T-shirt bra is the fashion savvy choice for a smooth, streamlined fit.
Designed to lift and shape, the push up bra creates flattering volume and a confident silhouette.
The sports bra combines functionality and fashion, keeping you supported without compromising on style.
With its low-center design, the plunge bra provides support and shape for outfits with daring necklines.
Casual yet couture; where laid back ease meets runway ready flair, turning everyday comfort into high style magic.
Balconette perfection, as worn by Gigi Hadid; curves framed, flirty, confident and effortless.
No straps, no limits. Perfect for tubes, halters and all off shoulders.
Underwired bras provide targeted support and structure, ensuring your clothes sit perfectly while keeping you comfortable.
Invisible yet supportive, this bra ensures your outfit shines while keeping you comfortable.
New mom, no stress; nursing bras make feeding easy while keeping you supported, comfortable and stylish all day.
From casual days to glamorous nights, the right bra makes every outfit shine; choose wisely and step out in confidence!