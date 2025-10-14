Underneath It All: A Guide To Bra Types

From everyday classics to statement styles, bras have a story for every look. Find the type that fits your mood and outfit.

Anshu Sheth
Oct 14, 2025, 02:03 PM
Why The Right Bra Matters

Fit, flair, and everything in between; the point is to find the bra that lifts your look and your mood!

The Everydays In T-Shirt Bra

Seamless and supportive, the T-shirt bra is the fashion savvy choice for a smooth, streamlined fit.

Push Up Bra

Designed to lift and shape, the push up bra creates flattering volume and a confident silhouette.

The Sporty Bra

The sports bra combines functionality and fashion, keeping you supported without compromising on style.

The Hot Plunge Bra

With its low-center design, the plunge bra provides support and shape for outfits with daring necklines.

Bralette: A Trendy Twist On Comfort

Casual yet couture; where laid back ease meets runway ready flair, turning everyday comfort into high style magic.

Balconette Bra

Balconette perfection, as worn by Gigi Hadid; curves framed, flirty, confident and effortless.

Go Strapless

No straps, no limits. Perfect for tubes, halters and all off shoulders.

Underwired Bra: Support With Structure

Underwired bras provide targeted support and structure, ensuring your clothes sit perfectly while keeping you comfortable.

Backless Bra: Invisible Support

Invisible yet supportive, this bra ensures your outfit shines while keeping you comfortable.

Mom Approved; Nursing Bra

New mom, no stress; nursing bras make feeding easy while keeping you supported, comfortable and stylish all day.

Find The Right Bra For Every Occasion

From casual days to glamorous nights, the right bra makes every outfit shine; choose wisely and step out in confidence!

