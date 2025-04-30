Unforgettable Animated Movies That Belong On Every Watchlist

From heartwarming classics to epic adventures, these animated movies are pure magic on screen and will take you right back to your childhood

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 30, 2025, 12:29 PM

Ratatouille

Who knew rats could cook, let alone become five-star chefs? Ratatouille will have you cheering for Remy and craving pasta

Finding Nemo

Just keeping swimming; a heartwarming story of a clownfish who journeys across the ocean to find his son

Tangled

A childhood classic, does Rapunzel really have magic in her hair or is it just a myth? Watch it and find out

Inside Out

Ready to see your emotions take over? Dive into a journey inside the mind where joy, sadness, and everything in between come to life

Up

Do you love adventures? Up will take you through moments full of balloons, dreams, and unconditional love

Soul

I guess you really can learn the meaning of life from a 104-minute feature

Flow

A wordless animated adventure of a brave cat and its unlikely companions navigating a flooded world in search of survival. A must-watch if you adore furry babies