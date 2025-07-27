Unforgettable Moments When Fashion And Science Collided To Create Pure Magic

Fashion and technology make a mind-blowing duo that deserves more attention. Let’s rewind through iconic moments when fashion became a bold, successful experiment.

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Jul 27, 2025, 09:00 AM
Coperni's Spray-On Dress

Coperni's SS '23 collection at Paris Fashion Week featured a spray-on dress. The liquid sprayed on Bella Hadid was made of natural and synthetic fibers which after drying turned into fabric.

Iris Van Herpen's Bioluminescent Dress

This ethereal dress was created, rather cultivated with 125 million bioluminescent algae which glowed with movement.

Hussein Chalayan's Transformer Dress

The Transformer Dress seamlessly changed form to showcase the evolution of women's fashion silhouettes from Victorian gowns, flapper dresses, Dior's New Look, and more.

Anrealage's Digital Integration

Anrealage fused tiny LED bulbs into it's garments for the F/W '25 show at Paris Fashion Week. It was indeed a dreamy showcase.

Coperni's Air Swipe Bag

A bag that almost looked like it was a part of the sky; the Air Swipe bag was created using NASA-produced silica aerogel which is the lightest material sold on Earth.

Loewe's Grass Jacket

Loewe created these sprouting garments in collaboration with the Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona for its SS '23 show. Chia and cats wort were cultivated on to the garments for 20 days prior to the show in a greenhouse.

Anrealage's Colour-Changing Collection

This collection by Anrealage changed colours as UV radiation was suspended onto these photochromic fabrics.

