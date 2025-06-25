Upgrade Your Vacation Style With These Trendy Travel Bags
Go on a holiday stylishly with the must-have suitcases, backpacks, and duffle bags of the season.
TUMI's suitcase in the colour Texture Blush is a no-brainer. It's very chic with three zippers and a 99L capacity that provides immense space so you can pack backup outfits and get perfectly Instagrammable photos on vacation!
This collab goes beyond suitcases and offers a backpack with floral motifs, and metallic gold logo and accents that add a sophisticated touch. It's ideal for all travel essentials and stuff you shop on the go.
If you're planning on revamping your travel bags collection, Urban Jungle offers luggage sets in various colours. They are durable yet lightweight - what else does one want!
This 4-piece, hot-pink makeup is here to ensure your makeup products are organized during the chaos of your trip.
This range captures the spirit of celebration, adventure, and relaxation and carries quirky holiday motifs. It's all about celebrating travel as a joyful ritual.
Mokobara's travel backpack comes with a suitcase compartment, a tech compartment for your laptop, and one in the front for keys, airpods, etc.
And for all the duffle bag lovers, this khaki green duffle comes with a travel strap, and adjustable shoulder straps and buckles.
Exploring an entirely new place on foot? Great choice! Carry this tote and shove your bottle and all your essentials inside to stay prepared.