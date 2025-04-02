Val Kilmer: A Cinematic Legacy In Motion
As we bid farewell to the legend, here are some of his iconic movies to remember!
As the cocky yet skilled pilot Iceman, Kilmer became a pop culture legend alongside Tom Cruise.
His transformation into Jim Morrison was mesmerising, capturing the rock star’s wild spirit and intensity.
Playing Doc Holliday, Kilmer stole the show with his sharp wit and legendary one-liners.
Taking on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kilmer brought a suave yet tormented presence to Gotham.
Starring alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Kilmer played a complex bank robber in this crime masterpiece.
A stylish espionage thriller where he played a master of disguise, proving his versatility.
As the roguish swordsman, Kilmer added charm and humor to this fantasy classic.
His role as Gay Perry, a tough-talking private detective, was both hilarious and brilliant.
