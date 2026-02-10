Valentine’s Day Binge List: OTT Movies & Series For Couples
From passionate period dramas to modern-day heartbreaks and cosy couple tales, this curated binge list speaks to every kind of love — and every kind of couple.
With its sweeping ballrooms, stolen glances, and simmering tension, Bridgerton is perfect for couples who love old-world charm with a modern, sensual twist.
Quiet, intense, and deeply emotional, Normal People is an intimate watch that feels like peeking into the unspoken bond between two people who can’t quite let go of each other.
Emily in Paris is light-hearted, dreamy, and ideal for couples who enjoy love stories with drama, misunderstandings, and plenty of Parisian charm.
A masterclass in real, evolving love, the Before trilogy follows a couple across years, conversations, and life changes. Perfect for couples who appreciate poetic explorations of relationships.
Love Aaj Kal contrasts old-school devotion with modern relationships. It’s for couples who enjoy reflecting on how love has changed — and what still remains the same.
Soft, relatable, and heartwarmingly real, Little Things celebrates everyday love — the fights, the laughter, the compromises, and the quiet moments that truly matter.
Lyrical, sensual, and heartbreakingly beautiful, this film is a summer-drenched love story that lingers long after it ends. It’s perfect for couples who love intense, artistic, and emotionally rich cinema.
Through lavish weddings and tangled relationships, the show explores love, expectations, and societal pressures with sharp emotional depth.
Love doesn’t look the same for everyone — and that’s the beauty of it. Whether your vibe is passion, playfulness, nostalgia, or comfort, there’s a story here that mirrors your own romance perfectly.