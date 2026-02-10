Valentine’s Day Binge List: OTT Movies & Series For Couples

From passionate period dramas to modern-day heartbreaks and cosy couple tales, this curated binge list speaks to every kind of love — and every kind of couple.

Team ELLE
Feb 10, 2026, 01:45 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram @bridgertonnetflix )

This browser does not support the video element.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

With its sweeping ballrooms, stolen glances, and simmering tension, Bridgerton is perfect for couples who love old-world charm with a modern, sensual twist.

Normal People (Hulu)

Quiet, intense, and deeply emotional, Normal People is an intimate watch that feels like peeking into the unspoken bond between two people who can’t quite let go of each other.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @normalpeoplehulu )

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily in Paris is light-hearted, dreamy, and ideal for couples who enjoy love stories with drama, misunderstandings, and plenty of Parisian charm.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @emilyinparis )

This browser does not support the video element.

The Before Trilogy (Amazon Prime Video)

A masterclass in real, evolving love, the Before trilogy follows a couple across years, conversations, and life changes. Perfect for couples who appreciate poetic explorations of relationships.

Love Aaj Kal (Netflix)

Love Aaj Kal contrasts old-school devotion with modern relationships. It’s for couples who enjoy reflecting on how love has changed — and what still remains the same.

Photo Credit : ( IMDb )

Little Things (Netflix)

Soft, relatable, and heartwarmingly real, Little Things celebrates everyday love — the fights, the laughter, the compromises, and the quiet moments that truly matter.

Photo Credit : ( IMDb )

Call Me By Your Name (Netflix)

Lyrical, sensual, and heartbreakingly beautiful, this film is a summer-drenched love story that lingers long after it ends. It’s perfect for couples who love intense, artistic, and emotionally rich cinema.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @cmbynfilm )

Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime Video)

Through lavish weddings and tangled relationships, the show explores love, expectations, and societal pressures with sharp emotional depth.

Photo Credit : ( IMDb )

Because Every Couple Has a Different Love Language

Love doesn’t look the same for everyone — and that’s the beauty of it. Whether your vibe is passion, playfulness, nostalgia, or comfort, there’s a story here that mirrors your own romance perfectly.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @pwmov.update )