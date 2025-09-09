VMAs 2025: The Best Red Carpet Looks You Need To See
From bold statements to timeless glam, these are the VMAs 2025 red carpet looks that stole the show.
Sabrina dazzled in a sheer, cherry-red Valentino gown with sequins, cinched waist and long sleeves, elevated by a lilac feather boa and bombshell energy.
Tyla was true to her earthy-yet-regal style with rich Chanel textures and a silhouette that channeled modern African luxury.
Wearing a polka dot Fendi gown with a bubblegum pink peplum, Ariana held vintage flair with feminine elegance.
McRae wore a sheer white Grecian-style gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featuring a plunging bustier, a nod to Medusa inspired drama.
FKA Twigs stunned in a sculptural burgundy two-piece with avant-garde braided “headphone” hair and futuristic yet pure gothic elegance.
Rocked a skin-tight yellow corset paired with a blue quilted maxi skirt, a vintage Ralph Lauren look that was nearly unrecognisable.
Doja gave high-camp glam in a bejeweled Balmain mini dress and dramatically blonde curls.
Ciara brought street-chic flair in a red Schiaparelli bomber‑style minidress. Bold, structured, and effortlessly powerful.