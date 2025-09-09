VMAs 2025: The Best Red Carpet Looks You Need To See

From bold statements to timeless glam, these are the VMAs 2025 red carpet looks that stole the show.

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 09, 2025, 11:34 AM
Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Sabrina Carpenter’s Retro Glam Moment

Sabrina dazzled in a sheer, cherry-red Valentino gown with sequins, cinched waist and long sleeves, elevated by a lilac feather boa and bombshell energy.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Tyla’s Cultural Couture

Tyla was true to her earthy-yet-regal style with rich Chanel textures and a silhouette that channeled modern African luxury.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Ariana Grande's Polka Diva Fit

Wearing a polka dot Fendi gown with a bubblegum pink peplum, Ariana held vintage flair with feminine elegance.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Tate McRae Nails Modern Pop Princess

McRae wore a sheer white Grecian-style gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featuring a plunging bustier, a nod to Medusa inspired drama.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

FKA Twigs In Ethereal Layers

FKA Twigs stunned in a sculptural burgundy two-piece with avant-garde braided “headphone” hair and futuristic yet pure gothic elegance.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Ice Spice’s Fiery Flame-Toned Corset

Rocked a skin-tight yellow corset paired with a blue quilted maxi skirt, a vintage Ralph Lauren look that was nearly unrecognisable.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Doja Cat’s ’80s Pop Fantasy Look

Doja gave high-camp glam in a bejeweled Balmain mini dress and dramatically blonde curls.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Ciara’s Sleekest Look Yet

Ciara brought street-chic flair in a red Schiaparelli bomber‑style minidress. Bold, structured, and effortlessly powerful.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )