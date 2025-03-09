Chic Footwear Handpicked For Spring

Step into this season with lightweight, elegant, and effortlessly stylish footwear.

Anamm Inamdar
Mar 09, 2025, 08:24 AM

Beryl, Le Monde

Mary Janes in white are always a classic!

Kick leather and suede-trimmed mesh sneakers, Chloe

A perfect blush pink pair for a summer run

Susanna bamboo-trimmed leather sandals, Gucci

Perfect for a calming walk in nature!

Keyhole Slingbacks, Schiaparelli

Dual colour with the iconic keyhole hardware, these heels are definitely going to get all the attention!

Rivada slingback pumps, Ferragamo

Red never goes out of season!

Minette crystal-embellished mesh ballet flats, Christopher Esber

Quirky, comfortable and a perfect pick to match your boho beach outfit

The Low Cubisto Banane, Jacquemus

Vibrant yellow and an intricate weave - this pair is the definition of summer

Vivi 65 embellished croc-effect leather mules, Jimmy Choo

A classic leather mule will never go out of style

Leather sandals, Jil Sander

Sandals with delicate straps and a very elegant cherry colour, a very chic pair for your summer closet