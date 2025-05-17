Want The Best Glossy Lips This Summer?

Parched pout? Bring on some hydration with these tint and gloss formulas that are perfect for the hot season

Ismat Tahseen
May 17, 2025, 01:22 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Loveshine Candy Glow, YSL

Pretty and perfect for cosy gatherings or intimate dinners, this sheer, lightweight lip tint offers a soft, natural glow and has a feather-light formula

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. Fenty Beauty

Seeking some explosive shine? This gotta-have-it lip gloss, sure gives. It also has a non-sticky formula and an irresistible peach-vanilla scent you can’t get enough of!

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint

Hailey Bieber's restorative beauty product is the anytime go-to. The lip tint hydrates and nourishes for plumper lips and has fun, vibrant shades: Raspberry, Espresso, Ribbon, Toast, and Peach Pit.

Photo Credit : ( hypefly )

Simply Nam - Magic Tinted Lip Oil

Crafted with oils of walnut, jojoba, and squalane, the Magic Tint locks in moisture to prevent chapping. It has a formula that adapts to the lips' pH, creating shades of pink that complement the natural complexion.

Masala Chai, Indewild

Infused with cardamom and chai-inspired notes, the Chai DLT is a warm, spiced nude lip tint inspired by the comfort of Indian tea. It has a buildable, hydrating formula, infused with Phytoplump Technology for visibly fuller lips, delivering a dewy, non-sticky finish

High Glaze Lip Gloss, LOVETC

This lip gloss is a high-shine, non-sticky formula infused with Marula Oil, known for its antioxidant-rich properties and hyaluronic acid, that deeply hydrates and plumps the lips. Wear it sheer or layered over lipstick.

Mini Glass Tint, Diam Beauty

Why go the whole way if you can try minis and get a few choices? Diam’s Beauty’s Mini Glass Tint Balm Duo comprises three—Cinnamon and Cocoa, Berry and Peony and Bronze and Bloom, making for vegan shades that go all day.

Rose Lip Oil, The Bare Bar

Place a floral kiss for your lips with this one. Packed with the goodness of pure rose extracts, this luxurious oil hydrates, smoothes and adds a subtle, natural sheen. Hello petal-soft lips!

Organic Lip Gloss, Color Chemistry

This skin-loving natural lip gloss offers a sheer hint of colour. Apply it on its own or use it over your lipstick. It's organic, non-sticky and available in three juicy shades

Click Stix, Mars Cosmetics

Who wouldn’t want a two-in-one? This gloss-meets-lip balm that is infused with shea butter, brings together the two to result in lips that go ultra glossy. Perfect for the party!