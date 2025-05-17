Want The Best Glossy Lips This Summer?
Parched pout? Bring on some hydration with these tint and gloss formulas that are perfect for the hot season
Pretty and perfect for cosy gatherings or intimate dinners, this sheer, lightweight lip tint offers a soft, natural glow and has a feather-light formula
Seeking some explosive shine? This gotta-have-it lip gloss, sure gives. It also has a non-sticky formula and an irresistible peach-vanilla scent you can’t get enough of!
Hailey Bieber's restorative beauty product is the anytime go-to. The lip tint hydrates and nourishes for plumper lips and has fun, vibrant shades: Raspberry, Espresso, Ribbon, Toast, and Peach Pit.
Crafted with oils of walnut, jojoba, and squalane, the Magic Tint locks in moisture to prevent chapping. It has a formula that adapts to the lips' pH, creating shades of pink that complement the natural complexion.
Infused with cardamom and chai-inspired notes, the Chai DLT is a warm, spiced nude lip tint inspired by the comfort of Indian tea. It has a buildable, hydrating formula, infused with Phytoplump Technology for visibly fuller lips, delivering a dewy, non-sticky finish
This lip gloss is a high-shine, non-sticky formula infused with Marula Oil, known for its antioxidant-rich properties and hyaluronic acid, that deeply hydrates and plumps the lips. Wear it sheer or layered over lipstick.
Why go the whole way if you can try minis and get a few choices? Diam’s Beauty’s Mini Glass Tint Balm Duo comprises three—Cinnamon and Cocoa, Berry and Peony and Bronze and Bloom, making for vegan shades that go all day.
Place a floral kiss for your lips with this one. Packed with the goodness of pure rose extracts, this luxurious oil hydrates, smoothes and adds a subtle, natural sheen. Hello petal-soft lips!
This skin-loving natural lip gloss offers a sheer hint of colour. Apply it on its own or use it over your lipstick. It's organic, non-sticky and available in three juicy shades
Who wouldn’t want a two-in-one? This gloss-meets-lip balm that is infused with shea butter, brings together the two to result in lips that go ultra glossy. Perfect for the party!