Want to Look Sexy in a Saree? These Celeb Styles Will Help!

Steal celebrity saree styles that make you look effortlessly sexy and glamorous.

Chiara Dutta
Dec 26, 2025, 04:27 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

The Saree: Classic, Sexy, and Timeless

The saree: effortlessly sexy and timeless, proving allure doesn’t require being backless or sheer.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sonamkapoor )

Go for Sheer Fabrics to Add That Extra Sparkle

Sheer fabrics add a touch of sparkle, instantly elevating your saree look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Layer It Up with a Modern Cape or Jacket

Layer your saree with a chic cape or jacket for a contemporary, stylish twist.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

Accessorize Boldly with Statement Jewelry

Make your saree stand out by accessorizing boldly with statement jewelry.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Keep Your Hairstyle Sleek and Elegant

Complete your saree look with a sleek, elegant hairstyle.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Go Bold with a Statement Saree Belt

Go bold with a statement saree belt paired with matching jewelry for a polished, fashion-forward look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Master the Art of Draping for a Sexy, Flattering Look

Master the art of draping to create a sexy, flattering silhouette that’s both confident and timeless.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @manishmalhotra05 )