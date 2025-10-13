Want To Look Sexy In A Saree? These Celeb Styles Will Help!
This season, let your saree do the talking. Take inspiration from these celebrity looks to turn up the heat and look effortlessly glamorous.
This is how one might imagine a desi Barbie, inspired by the timeless beauty of Indian flowers, as if plucked straight from a wedding garden.
You too can shine bright like a diamond, taking inspiration from Bhatt’s nude-hued sequinned Gucci saree drape. The look blends Indian heritage with contemporary glamour.
Get your hands on this sequinned saree for your next cocktail party. Inspired by Kapoor’s custom silver Manish Malhotra creation, it features a wave-like pattern and a halter-neck blouse
Kapoor channels effortless it-girl energy in a pre-draped saree with a slit tulle skirt and an embellished floral blouse featuring an open back.
The kind of outfit one might wear when dreaming of a quiet life away from the city. Kapoor wears a delicate saree, highlighted by a dupatta detailed with glistening crystals.
Sutaria channels modern-day princess vibes in a taupe satin saree by Manish Malhotra, with a sequinned border adding just the right touch of shimmer.
This sari feels like a little girl’s dream, sparkling, and straight out of a fairytale. Malhotra’s pink sequinned drape is proof that shimmer never go out of style.