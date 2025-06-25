We Matched Lip Balms To Your Fav Pop Girlies

You’ve got your playlists on point — now let your lip balm game catch up, so your beauty shelf sings just as loud!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 25, 2025, 02:36 PM

Sabrina Carpenter - Prada Balm Astral In Astral Pink

Carpenter popularised this iconic balm in her "Please, Please, Please" video and uses it in IRL, too

Chappell Roan - Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow Balm In Pearly Rose

This fits into the 'Pink Pony Club' aesthetic a little too well

Billie Eilish - Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso

'The Greatest' lippie that gives you major main character energy, while preserving that mysterious air

Taylor Swift - Pixi Hello Kitty Lip Tone

In your 'Lover' era? This fits like a daydream!

Charli xcx - YSL Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm In Nude Crush

The perfect balm for you if you're a '365' party girl

Lana Del Rey - Glossier Balm Dotcom in Black Cherry

The most natural tint of colour that will definitely make you feel 'Young And Beautiful'

Rosé - Dior Addict Lip Glow Butter In Glazed Lavender

Makes you feel like you're the 'Number One Girl'