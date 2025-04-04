Weekend Diary: Things To Do In Mumbai
From terrarium making to tie-and-dye workshops, this is your sign to have a fun-filled weekend
Calling out all my fashion girlies who love to DIY- this one's for you
Hurry and get your tickets for Mumbai’s favourite Lil Flea happening on 4th, 5th and 6th April
Get splashing and make the most unique memories
Didn't know you could paint with alcohol ink? Here's your golden ticket to try it now
Create a cosy environment, all inside a jar!
Need to get away to relax yourself? This first of its kind nature trail in Mumbai just the right place to do that
Get your belly moving and feet grooving only on 5th April- because Saturdays are for dancing!
Easter is near, and I’m the most excited about Easter Eggs (obviously). Don’t miss out on learning to make some delicious goodies this weekend
A culinary experience for those who want to try something new and delicious
