Weekend Diary: Things To Do In Mumbai

From terrarium making to tie-and-dye workshops, this is your sign to have a fun-filled weekend

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 04, 2025, 01:03 PM

Boho Hair Tie Making Workshop, Cafe Coffee Day at Hiranandani Gardens

Calling out all my fashion girlies who love to DIY- this one's for you

The Lil Flea, Jio World Garden

Hurry and get your tickets for Mumbai’s favourite Lil Flea happening on 4th, 5th and 6th April

Neon Painting Date, Chembur Social

Get splashing and make the most unique memories

Alcohol Ink Workshop, Shobha's Art Studio in Bandra

Didn't know you could paint with alcohol ink? Here's your golden ticket to try it now

A Terrarium Making Experience, Greenr Cafe at Bandra

Create a cosy environment, all inside a jar!

Nature Trail, Malabar Hill

Need to get away to relax yourself? This first of its kind nature trail in Mumbai just the right place to do that

Fusion Belly Dance Workshop, Acacia Studio

Get your belly moving and feet grooving only on 5th April- because Saturdays are for dancing!

Easter Special Workshop, Culinary Craft

Easter is near, and I’m the most excited about Easter Eggs (obviously). Don’t miss out on learning to make some delicious goodies this weekend

Mexican Date By I’m Wholesome At Simran Plaza

A culinary experience for those who want to try something new and delicious