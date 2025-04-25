Weekend Watch: Action-Packed Movies & TV Shows You Can’t Miss
Craving chaos, car chases, and combat? This curated list brings you the freshest adrenaline-fueled entertainment to catch-up on.
Tom Hardy stars as a tormented detective navigating a crime-ridden urban landscape. Expect intense action sequences, including car chases and shootouts. Watch on Netflix.
Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff, an autistic hitman, in this sequel that delves deeper into family dynamics and features thrilling action scenes. Playing in theatres.
After years, a retired secret agent (Cameron Diaz) is forced back into the field dragging her ex-partner (Jamie Foxx). Packed with witty banter, explosive stunts, it’s a story with a comedic twist. Streaming on Netflix.
Rami Malek leads this vigilante spy action film, portraying a CIA cryptographer seeking justice after a personal tragedy. Watch in theatres.
An animated series based on the popular video game franchise, following demon hunter Dante as he battles supernatural forces. Watch on Netflix.
The Emmy-nominated "Star Wars" prequel returns, chronicling Cassian Andor's deepening involvement in the rebellion. Now streaming on Disney+.
Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," exploring Furiosa's origins in a post-apocalyptic world. Watch on Jio Hotstar.
A sci-fi adventure series featuring a young girl's journey through a futuristic world, blending action and exploration. Streaming on Apple TV.
Ryan Gosling plays a stuntman entangled in a conspiracy in this action-comedy. Watch on Jio Hotstar.