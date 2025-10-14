Weight Loss Myths Busted By Suman Agarwal

From crash diets to miracle foods, Suman Agarwal busts the biggest weight loss myths because real results come from balance, not quick fixes.

Diya Jain
Oct 14, 2025, 04:48 PM
Myth One: Carbs Make You Fat

Carbs aren’t the enemy; your body needs them. It’s about choosing smart carbs, not cutting them out completely.

Reality: Fuel Your Body With Carbs

Bajra roti, rice, and other wholesome carbs fuel your body, keep you fuller for longer, and actually support weight loss.

Myth Two: Skipping Meals

Skipping meals won’t save calories; it slows your metabolism, making it harder to burn fat efficiently.

Reality: Boost Your Metabolism

Regular meals like moong dal khichdi keep your metabolism active and your body energised throughout the day.

Myth Three: Intense Exercise Is Key

Excessive workouts aren’t the shortcut; fitness is about balance, not punishing routines.

Reality: Your Diet Is Your Best Tool

Diet trumps overwork at the gym; protein-rich meals like grilled chicken or paneer make the real difference.

Myth Four: Fruits Are Bad

Fruits are nature’s sweet gift, not weight gain traps. The right ones are nutrient-dense and low in calories.

Reality: Nature's Weight Loss Aid

Fruits like papaya are fibre-rich, low-calorie, and aid digestion, making them perfect partners in weight loss.

The Path To Lasting Health

Lasting health isn’t about shortcuts; it’s about balance, consistency, and a lifestyle that feels good, not punishing

