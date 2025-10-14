Weight Loss Myths Busted By Suman Agarwal
From crash diets to miracle foods, Suman Agarwal busts the biggest weight loss myths because real results come from balance, not quick fixes.
Carbs aren’t the enemy; your body needs them. It’s about choosing smart carbs, not cutting them out completely.
Bajra roti, rice, and other wholesome carbs fuel your body, keep you fuller for longer, and actually support weight loss.
Skipping meals won’t save calories; it slows your metabolism, making it harder to burn fat efficiently.
Regular meals like moong dal khichdi keep your metabolism active and your body energised throughout the day.
Excessive workouts aren’t the shortcut; fitness is about balance, not punishing routines.
Diet trumps overwork at the gym; protein-rich meals like grilled chicken or paneer make the real difference.
Fruits are nature’s sweet gift, not weight gain traps. The right ones are nutrient-dense and low in calories.
Fruits like papaya are fibre-rich, low-calorie, and aid digestion, making them perfect partners in weight loss.
Lasting health isn’t about shortcuts; it’s about balance, consistency, and a lifestyle that feels good, not punishing