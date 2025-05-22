Wellness Habits That Won't Break Your Bank
Wellness isn't supposed to be expensive!
A simple ritual that leaves your skin feeling smooth, toned and glowing
Within 5-10 minutes, it reduces puffiness, boosts circulation, and leaves you feeling refreshed
A stress reliever that also helps improve lymphatic drainage and circulation
Not using your phone at least thirty minutes before bedtime can help you wake up refreshed and also clear your mind
Reducing swelling and fatigue in the feet; also relieves tension and stress
Make it your space, whether you want to reflect, release, or reconnect with yourself
Take some time out, play your favourite songs, and just take a walk in the neighbourhood