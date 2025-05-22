Wellness Habits That Won't Break Your Bank

Wellness isn't supposed to be expensive!

Sanya Dahiya
May 22, 2025, 04:17 PM

Dry Brushing

A simple ritual that leaves your skin feeling smooth, toned and glowing

Gua Sha

Within 5-10 minutes, it reduces puffiness, boosts circulation, and leaves you feeling refreshed

Cold Water Face Dunk

A stress reliever that also helps improve lymphatic drainage and circulation

No-Phone Wind Downs

Not using your phone at least thirty minutes before bedtime can help you wake up refreshed and also clear your mind

Legs Up The Wall

Reducing swelling and fatigue in the feet; also relieves tension and stress

Journaling

Make it your space, whether you want to reflect, release, or reconnect with yourself

Walking

Take some time out, play your favourite songs, and just take a walk in the neighbourhood