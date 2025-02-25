Wellness Retreats Around Mumbai For The Ultimate Reset
Want to escape the city's hustle? Find your escape and unwind in these calming spas, quiet yoga corners and more.
Want to escape the city's hustle? Find your escape and unwind in these calming spas, quiet yoga corners and more.
The Ark is a boutique spa resort near Pune, offering indulgent spa therapies, outdoor games, a luxurious pool experience, bike rides, an herb garden and a lot more!
Overlooking the Sahyadris, this luxury retreat offers Swiss-style chalets, sports facilities, a spa and a true digital detox, sans TV or Wi-Fi.
Tucked away in the Western Ghats, this uber luxe retreat offers 5-14 day wellness programs, with therapies like Ayurveda Panchakarma, beauty treatments and more.
Experience the ideal life at Kare, an Ayurveda-based Mulshi resort offering serene rooms, massages, Iyengar yoga, walking tracks and the best views.
This Igatpuri resort has an impressive spread of amenities from a gym, to a cricket and football turf, spa and adventure activities plus a grape stomping experience—perfect for a fun getaway.
Located in Mulshi, this place has a Greece-meets-India charm with yoga retreats, poolside activities, and wholesome meals.
This luxury mountain resort offers a wellness spa, lots of lush greenery, and outdoor activities like zip-lining for nature enthusiasts, making it a perfect escape from city life.
It stands out with its modern, yet homely Mediterranean-Zen vibe and beachside location. They have yoga and fitness classes by Yogacara.
{{ primary_category.name }}