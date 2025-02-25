Wellness Retreats Around Mumbai For The Ultimate Reset

Want to escape the city's hustle? Find your escape and unwind in these calming spas, quiet yoga corners and more.

The Ark Wellness Resort

The Ark is a boutique spa resort near Pune, offering indulgent spa therapies, outdoor games, a luxurious pool experience, bike rides, an herb garden and a lot more!

Amanzi Resort

Overlooking the Sahyadris, this luxury retreat offers Swiss-style chalets, sports facilities, a spa and a true digital detox, sans TV or Wi-Fi.

Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat And Spa

Tucked away in the Western Ghats, this uber luxe retreat offers 5-14 day wellness programs, with therapies like Ayurveda Panchakarma, beauty treatments and more.

Kare Ayurveda & Yoga Retreat

Experience the ideal life at Kare, an Ayurveda-based Mulshi resort offering serene rooms, massages, Iyengar yoga, walking tracks and the best views.

Tropical Retreat

This Igatpuri resort has an impressive spread of amenities from a gym, to a cricket and football turf, spa and adventure activities plus a grape stomping experience—perfect for a fun getaway.

Basho's Resort

Located in Mulshi, this place has a Greece-meets-India charm with yoga retreats, poolside activities, and wholesome meals.

Malhar Machi

This luxury mountain resort offers a wellness spa, lots of lush greenery, and outdoor activities like zip-lining for nature enthusiasts, making it a perfect escape from city life.

Mango Beach House

It stands out with its modern, yet homely Mediterranean-Zen vibe and beachside location. They have yoga and fitness classes by Yogacara.