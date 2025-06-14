8 Wellness Retreats To Bookmark All Over The World This Global Wellness Day
Because it is time to enter your healing era
Because it is time to enter your healing era
On a quiet island shaped by the sea, Shebara embraces simplicity. With coral reefs all around, its spa mirrors nature, offering treatments that restore, gently and deeply
In Byron Bay, Elements of Byron blends nature with nurture—think tea rituals, botanical massages, and rainforest walks!
Deep in the Liwa Desert, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab’s Desert Ice Bath blends bio-hacking with ancient resilience, boosting recovery, clarity, and calm
Wellness rises above the city at Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, where sunrise yoga, sound meditations, and Pilates unfold 56 storeys high
Rooted in nature and research, it's a full-body reset that lingers long after you leave
In the Himalayan foothills, the Kumaon blends nature, heritage, and healing, forest bathing, mountain-view yoga, and oils native to the land soothe body and spirit
Ayurveda meets precision—bespoke dosha-based programs blend herbal treatments, cleansing rituals, and seasonal meals