Whacky Or Genius? 7 Unusual Skin Treatments That Celebrities Swear By
From vampire blood to snail mucin— these facials sound bizarre, but can actually work. And they've got the celebrity stamp of approval!
From vampire blood to snail mucin— these facials sound bizarre, but can actually work. And they've got the celebrity stamp of approval!
As daunting as it sounds, human placenta extract is said to be used to reduce wrinkles, boost collagen, and bring about JLo-like youthful skin
Reportedly, nightingale droppings, followed by a cleanse and exfoliation, is the secret to Victoria's glowing skin
The hype is real. Even Emily likes snail mucin extract to hydrate and repair skin. And it's available at Skuccii Supercliniq in Mumbai, if you want to give it a try
This treatment combines the rare and precious queen bee venom with intensive massage techniques to stimulate collagen, and tighten the skin
If you can stand medicinal leeches placed on your skin to draw blood and release enzymes that boost circulation and healing, then you may have Demi's approval
Essentially, this facial injects your own blood to rejuvenate your skin for the most ethereal glow. Get the vampire facial à la Kim at Arisia Clinic in Mumbai
Often referred to as the 'Penis Facial', this treatment uses foreskin-derived stem cells to regenerate and repair the skin. The things we do for beauty!
{{ primary_category.name }}