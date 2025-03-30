Whacky Or Genius? 7 Unusual Skin Treatments That Celebrities Swear By

From vampire blood to snail mucin— these facials sound bizarre, but can actually work. And they've got the celebrity stamp of approval!

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 30, 2025, 05:39 AM

JLo: Human Placenta Facial

As daunting as it sounds, human placenta extract is said to be used to reduce wrinkles, boost collagen, and bring about JLo-like youthful skin

Victoria Beckham: Bird Poop Facial

Reportedly, nightingale droppings, followed by a cleanse and exfoliation, is the secret to Victoria's glowing skin

Emily Ratajkowski: Snail Mucin Facial

The hype is real. Even Emily likes snail mucin extract to hydrate and repair skin. And it's available at Skuccii Supercliniq in Mumbai, if you want to give it a try

Gwyneth Paltrow: Bee Venom Facial

This treatment combines the rare and precious queen bee venom with intensive massage techniques to stimulate collagen, and tighten the skin

Demi Moore: Leech Therapy

If you can stand medicinal leeches placed on your skin to draw blood and release enzymes that boost circulation and healing, then you may have Demi's approval

Kim Kardashian: Vampire Facial

Essentially, this facial injects your own blood to rejuvenate your skin for the most ethereal glow. Get the vampire facial à la Kim at Arisia Clinic in Mumbai

Cate Blanchett: Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) Facial

Often referred to as the 'Penis Facial', this treatment uses foreskin-derived stem cells to regenerate and repair the skin. The things we do for beauty!