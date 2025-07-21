What Your Favourite Style Icon Says About Your Personality

Who you look up to, as your fashion idol, says a lot about your personality and we're here to dissect it.

Ridhima Shetty
Jul 21, 2025, 04:48 PM

Iris Apfel

You're fearless, artistic, and believe more is always more. You see fashion as a playground, not a rulebook and there are no regrets for you, there are only learnings.

Sridevi

You're graceful, timeless, and effortlessly elegant. You value tradition but won't shy away from a glamorous moment. You always leave people wanting more of you.

Harry Styles

You're open-minded, fluid, and romantically rebellious. You blur boundaries and wear your heart on your sleeve (often with pearls). You don't care about how others perceive you. It's giving 'Main character energy'.

Blake Lively

You're confident, polished, and a natural scene-stealer. You don't need a stylist—you trust your instincts and always deliver. The stares don't make you uncomfortable, you own the attention.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

You're ambitious, global, and high-impact. You blend the opposite parts of your personality with power, pride, and precision. No mountain is too high for you to climb. You take on life as a challenge!

Lady Gaga

You're bold, unapologetic, and thrive on reinvention. Fashion is your form of rebellion and self-expression. Weird is your normal and no one can say otherwise. You have recently found your true self and have never felt better!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

You're a trendsetter with a flair for drama. You live for couture, cultural references, and making a statement. You live life on your own terms and will always get what you want one way or another.