What Your Favourite Style Icon Says About Your Personality
Who you look up to, as your fashion idol, says a lot about your personality and we're here to dissect it.
You're fearless, artistic, and believe more is always more. You see fashion as a playground, not a rulebook and there are no regrets for you, there are only learnings.
You're graceful, timeless, and effortlessly elegant. You value tradition but won't shy away from a glamorous moment. You always leave people wanting more of you.
You're open-minded, fluid, and romantically rebellious. You blur boundaries and wear your heart on your sleeve (often with pearls). You don't care about how others perceive you. It's giving 'Main character energy'.
You're confident, polished, and a natural scene-stealer. You don't need a stylist—you trust your instincts and always deliver. The stares don't make you uncomfortable, you own the attention.
You're ambitious, global, and high-impact. You blend the opposite parts of your personality with power, pride, and precision. No mountain is too high for you to climb. You take on life as a challenge!
You're bold, unapologetic, and thrive on reinvention. Fashion is your form of rebellion and self-expression. Weird is your normal and no one can say otherwise. You have recently found your true self and have never felt better!
You're a trendsetter with a flair for drama. You live for couture, cultural references, and making a statement. You live life on your own terms and will always get what you want one way or another.