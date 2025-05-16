What your favourite 'The Office' character says about your personal style
Because your fashion sense might just reveal more than your HR file. Whether you're a Michael, a Dwight, Jim or Kelly, take a look at where you stand in The Office!
Because your fashion sense might just reveal more than your HR file. Whether you're a Michael, a Dwight, Jim or Kelly, take a look at where you stand in The Office!
If he’s your favourite, your style is chaotic-good: loud prints, statement pieces, and zero apologies.
You love clean lines, neutral palettes, and outfits that say, “I’m not trying too hard, but I win anyway.”
Soft cardigans, vintage florals, and just a hint of rebellion underneath the pastel.
Function over fashion, but somehow you make beet-colored basics look high-concept.
Crisp, conservative, and perfectly pressed—with a closet full of cats and secrets.
Trend-obsessed glamazon who shops like it’s cardio and lives for a bold accessory moment.
Streetwear meets startup chic; you dress like you’re always one step away from becoming an NFT.